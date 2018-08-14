The global air charter services market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for cargo charters. Some of the large charter operators across the globe have reported robust demand for cargo charter. The upsurge in the air cargo market is a positive prospect for air cargo providers and cargo charter operators. This also leads to renewal of long-term charter contracts. One of the major reasons for increasing demand for carter cargo operators of the shipment of oversized and difficult to fit products in comparison to the standard logistic containers and aircraft used by air cargo operators.

This market research report on the global air charter services market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the innovative additions to charter service portals as one of the key emerging trends in the global air charter services market:

Global air charter services market: Innovative additions to charter service portals

Air charter booking websites have changed the whole scenario of private jet booking making it as easy as booking a cab online. These online platforms allow consumers to book a private jet in a quick and easy-to-use manner by just selecting or entering a few required details about the journey such as departure and arrival location and time, date of journey, and number of passengers.

"In addition to instant bookings, these portals also offer other information and tools to gain the required knowledge and make the optimum decision as per the consumer requirement without involving a middleman. This elimination of a middleman or agent also reduces the cost significantly," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global air charter services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global air charter services market by application (charter passenger and charter freight) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The charter passenger segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 43%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 2%.

