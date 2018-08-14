

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent compared to a decline of 0.4 percent last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the franc and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the euro, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 1.1398 against the euro, 1.2772 against the pound, 0.9908 against the franc and 110.83 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



