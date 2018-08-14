Please note that the following security will be trading EX on Thursday 16 August 2018.
Please also note that all outstanding orders will be deleted after today's trading session.
ISIN: MT000030107
Instrument Name: HSBC ORD EUR 0.30
Symbol Code: HSB
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
