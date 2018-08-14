Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - Decade Resources Ltd ("Decade" or the Company) is pleased to report that the Company has acquired through staking an additional 7,951.89 ha of claims in the Terrace, BC, area. The Company has now amassed a land package of 21,064.33 ha (210 square kilometers) in this area. The new claims adjoin the Midas property of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. on the north, east and south side. The new claims are on strike with the reported King Solomon trend. In this trend, the Juggernaut website reports that gold in bedrock from chip, channel, and grab samples define a 2.1 x 1.6 km area. This mineralization lies within a larger 10 x 18 km quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zone that was independently mapped by the BC Geological Survey (http://juggernautexploration.com). The new acquired claims lie on strike with this trend both at the northwest and southeast portion of the claims.

At present, a drill and geophysical program has been announced on the adjoining Midas property (Juggernaut August 7, 2018).

Field crews have also been exploring Company owned claims south of the Stars property presently being drilled by ML Gold Corp. Exploration is also planned for the Treasure Mountain and Dardanelle properties in the Terrace area.

Drilling is continuing on the Red cliff property and initial assay results are expected shortly. Drilling is being conducted on the Montrose zone on the north side of Lydden Creek. The drilling is extending the down dip mineralization that averages 10-50 g/t over widths up to 10 m (43-101report completed in 2014)

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information, please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

