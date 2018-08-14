Terveystalo Oyj: Press Release: Juha Tuominen, Chief Medical Officer of Terveystalo, has been elected as the Managing Director of Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa

According to the public announcement of HUS, the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Juha Tuominen (Professor, MD, Ph.D), Chief Medical Officer of Terveystalo, has been elected as the new Managing Director of HUS, starting from January 1, 2019. Tuominen is yet to resign from his current position and he continues as the Chief Medical Officer of Terveystalo for the time being.

"I sincerely congratulate Juha Tuominen for his election. It shows that there is a great appreciation for Juha, not only as a person, but also for his versatile experience and medical expertise in both our industry and in the Finnish society. Terveystalo can also be very proud as Juha has played a significant role in developing the Finnish healthcare. This election shows that private healthcare plays a big and important role in this society, says Terveystalo's CEO Yrjö Närhinen.

"The challenges of healthcare are common to both the public healthcare and private healthcare companies. Customer focus, utilization of health data, preventive and medically effective treatment, and cost-effectiveness are common challenges that we need to find better solutions for, both as individual actors and as a society, "continues Närhinen.

