The global automotive automatic tire inflation system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is ATIS helps in reducing maintenance cost for fleet operators. ATIS helps in monitoring tire pressure continuously and automatically inflates the tires whenever the pressure level changes from a pre-set level. ATIS-fitted tire can help in improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles by 1.5% on an average depending on the duration of travel and vehicle type. Considering the average current fuel costs of USD 3-10 per gallon, a minimum of USD 900 is saved for a 1,00,000-mile drive, especially for fleet operators of commercial vehicles, which are primarily used for long-haul operations.

This market research report on the global automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of powerful MEMS sensors for accuracy and precision as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market:

Global automotive automatic tire inflation system market: Development of powerful MEMS sensors for accuracy and precision

Sensors are a fundamental part of advanced driver assisted safety systems and have played a crucial role in their design and development. Sensors and processors are the primary system components that perform the function of monitoring and processing the vehicle data. A few automotive players are working on new tire pressure monitoring technologies that include the use of MEMS sensors, which are designed to accurately measure the pressure as well as the temperature in the tire.

"A new passive radio-frequency identification sensor technology is under development, which would make the measurement process easy and convenient. This technology would help the customer to measure the tire pressure by just moving the vehicle over the drive-over mats or with the help of hand-held remote devices. The upcoming new technology would not only make the system more efficient and accurate but also imbibe more durability and reliability into the system. Also, the technology would make way for easy maintenance, which would result in longer lifecycle of the tire," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics.

Global automotive automatic tire inflation system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market by application (trailers and trucks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The trailers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 67% of the market. However, by 2022, the trucks segment is expected to dominate the market with 57% market share.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 91% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

