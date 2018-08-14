

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) announced its Board has formed a special committee comprised of three independent directors to act on behalf of the company in connection with Elon Musk's previously announced consideration of a transaction to take the company private.



The company said the special committee has not yet received a formal proposal from Musk regarding any Going Private Transaction nor has it reached any conclusion as to the advisability or feasibility of such a transaction. The special committee expects to provide a further update concerning the process associated with Musk's proposal as soon as practicable.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX