

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a jump in prices for fuel imports offset by a drop in prices for non-fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing import prices in the U.S. came in unchanged in the month of July.



The Labor Department said import prices were unchanged in July after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in June.



Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices fell by 0.5 percent in July after rising by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in June.



Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



