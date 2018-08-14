

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch economic growth improved slightly in the three months ended June, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, just above the 0.6 percent rise in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the growth was expected to remain stable at 0.6 percent.



The overall growth in the second quarter was mainly driven by foreign trade and investments.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth improved to 2.9 percent in the second quarter from 2.8 percent in the first quarter.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that exports declined 0.7 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 4.6 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the first fall in more than four years.



In June, exports of petroleum, metal and chemical products were mainly lower than a year ago.



Meanwhile, the volume of imports grew 2.5 percent in June from last year.



