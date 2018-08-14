The stay on the newly-proposed duty imposed by the Odisha High Court will offer relief to developers waiting to collect shipments from port. But companies must agree to pay the tariff at a later date if it is upheld by the judicial system.In compliance with the interim stay order issued by the Odisha High Court, India's Ministry of Finance has directed the nation's customs department not to insist on payment of safeguard duty on PV solar cells - whether or not assembled in modules or panels - until after a further hearing on the matter. Solar importers will be able to retrieve consignments by ...

