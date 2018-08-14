Keesal, Young & Logan and Mitratech Announce TAP Workflow Automation Partnership with the Launch of Keesal Propulsion Labs

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018announced today the TAP Workflow Automation partnership to help a greater number of legal professionals quickly implement standardization and compliance across a wide range of legal processes, starting with KYL's own clients. But it doesn't stop there. The partnership has resulted in the launch of Keesal Propulsion Labs (KPL) designed to position KYL as an extension of their clients' teams - helping them to expand and connect their tech stack to solve complex legal and business process challenges.

"The goal of KPL is to break down the walls between solution providers, law firms and clients so they can operate as one unit and transform legal operations into a center of excellence that drives innovation across the entire organization," said Justin Hectus, CIO/CISO at KYL. "By creating cross-ecosystem collaboration, we are uniting people, processes, and compliance, to help mitigate risk and position the legal department as a process improvement engine for the entire enterprise."

KPL combines KYL's legal and business expertise with TAP Workflow Automation to empower legal teams to design and deploy innovative workflows that directly address business needs. As these processes become more complex, KPL will be there to help guide design and implementation so customers can quickly reap the rewards of increased efficiencies, more consistency and greater cost control, while freeing professionals from mundane tasks to focus on work that's worthy of their expertise.

"This is not just another reseller partnership," said Jason Parkman, Mitratech CEO. "KYL has launched a new division of their company by exclusively delivering workflow automation solutions that are built on our platform."

The rise of KPL culminated from a collaboration between several partners and NetApp. In 2017, NetApp found itself in the middle of a document collection process that was disjointed, labor-intensive across the company, and unnecessarily vulnerable to human error. To streamline the process, NetApp partnered with experts from KYL, MoFo, Elevate, and Mitratech's TAP to implement an automated workflow for document collection, replacing the antiquated manual process. The co-created solution was a success, and a larger story emerged: this collaboration evolved into a powerful model for a joint approach to tackling complex problems that draws from a cross-section of the entire legal ecosystem, saving millions of dollars with over a 5x ROI.

According to Connie Brenton, Chief of Staff /Sr. Director of Legal Operations of NetApp and CEO of CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium), "KPL is our professional services SWAT team, supporting the 40 use cases throughout the enterprise. We have co-created digital workflow solutions using Mitratech's TAP Workflow Automation platform and we continue to delight our internal clients, together."

ABOUT KEESAL, YOUNG & LOGAN

Keesal, Young & Logan (KYL), a full-service business law firm, opened its first office in Long Beach, California in 1970. The firm's goal is to help its business clients grow and prosper in the face of rapidly changing laws and challenges by competitors. The firm's reputation has been forged through creative strategies, thorough preparation and planning, and strong advocacy in the courtroom.

KYL's technology teams and initiatives have been recognized twice by ILTA with Distinguished Peer Awards and KYL was the first law firm to be named to the InfoWorld 100, the first law firm to receive ACEDS' eDiscovery Department of the Year, and the first law firm to pass Casey Flaherty's Legal Technology Assessment.

KYL assists companies of all sizes, international, national, and local in a variety of practice areas. The firm has five offices in Long Beach, San Francisco, Seattle, Anchorage, and Hong Kong and KYL's lawyers try cases throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.kyl.com .

ABOUT MITRATECH

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal professionals who seek out and maximize opportunities to raise productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across the enterprise. Serving 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, we represent almost 40% of the Fortune 500 and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries.

With Mitratech's proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions, operational best practices spread throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes and accelerating time-to-value. By unlocking every opportunity to drive progress and improve outcomes, Mitratech is helping legal teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com