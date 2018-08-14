Maritime Industry Leaders Unite in Hamburg To Showcase Digital Advancement in the Industry

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for cargo operations and vessel performance, announced it will be exhibiting at SMM 2018 in Hamburg, Germany on September 4-7 at its 28th biennial event. With over 2,200 exhibitors and nearly 50,000 attendees from more than 120 countries in the ocean shipping industry, SMM is the leading international maritime trade fair in the world.

The theme of the fair this year is "Trends in SMMart Shipping," which will put the digitalization of ocean shipping on display. For the 2018 conference, Navis has commissioned a talented graphical designer on site on September 4th to get insight from show attendees about what they see as digital trends in ocean shipping which will create a visual display of shipping, digitalization and art at the Navis booth.

During the trade show, Navis will be unveiling product updates and strategic customer partnerships, continuing to showcase its leadership in the digital revolution. Navis will also be launching new MACS3 solutions, MACS3 E-Learning and MACS3 Connected. The MACS3 E-Learning program for container vessels was created in partnership with representatives of Flensburg University of Applied Sciences and will enable nautical students, mariners and people who are in charge for vessel cargo operations to become a MACS3 professional user. MACS3 Connected is an evolution of the loading computer and will be a new cloud solution for better access to cargo information that can be accessed through the Navis connected product suite.

"Navis has always been at the forefront of innovation, constantly improving and creating products and platforms to meet and exceed demands of the evolving industry," said Guy Rey-Herme, President of XVELA and the Head of Maritime Solutions at Navis. "We are excited to showcase our carrier and vessel solutions at SMM 2018 and look forward to discussing the future of ocean shipping amongst experts and thought leaders in the space."

In addition to product launches, Navis and XVELA, the collaborative maritime business platform, will be showcasing how they plan to capture and share information from vessels with stakeholders throughout the entire shipping supply chain. The updated software will work by integrating the day-to-day operational data from vessels into the Bluetracker, MACS3 cloud and XVELA for the connected intelligence to provide better service and safety at sea.

To learn more about Navis and SMM 2018, please visit www.navis.com and www.smm-hamburg.com/en/. If you are attending SMM 2018, please visit the Navis booth in Hall B6, booth 317.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to simplify, connect and optimize their end-to-end planning processes, starting with stowage planning and now expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the container supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totaled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

