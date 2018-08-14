

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economic growth accelerated in the three months ended June, after easing in the previous quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 2.3 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, faster than the 2.1 percent rise in the first quarter.



Domestic demand logged a more intense positive contribution to annual GDP rate, due to the acceleration of private consumption,



Meanwhile, investment showed a less intense growth driven to a large extent by the decrease of gross fixed capital formation in transport equipment, reflecting the positive base effect recorded in the second quarter 2017.



On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.5 percent from the first quarter, when it expanded by 0.4 percent.



