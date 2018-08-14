Technavio analysts forecast the global bromine and bromine derivatives market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005423/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bromine and bromine derivatives market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising mercury emission control is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global bromine and bromine derivatives market 2018-2022. Bromine compounds are used to control mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants as emissions of air pollutants such as mercury and arsenic are primary environmental concerns. Bromine is used to mitigate mercury emissions. Bromine compounds in contact with mercury of flue gases from mercuric bromide. Mercury bromide can be easily captured in flue-gas scrubbers than the mercuric bromide that is produced at many facilities.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market is the growth in the oil and gas industry:

Global bromine and bromine derivatives market: Growth in the oil and gas industry

In countries such as the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Norway, and other oil and gas-rich countries, the increase in oil and gas exploration activities and the extensive use of bromine as drilling fluid for extracting petroleum products will contribute to the growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "The increased acceptance of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques will fuel the consumption of bromine and bromine derivatives during the forecast period. In countries such as the US, oil production through hydraulically fractured wells accounted for nearly 69% of the total oil and natural gas wells drilled in the country in 2016. Hydraulically fractured horizontal wells are increasingly used for developing crude oil and natural gas."

Global bromine and bromine derivatives market: Segmentation analysis

The global bromine and bromine derivatives market research report provides market segmentation by application (flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, and agriculture) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The flame retardants segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 42% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005423/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com