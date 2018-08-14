Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - CordovaCann Corp. (CSE: CDVA) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Based in Toronto, Ontario, the company is focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple U.S. jurisdictions.





Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased and look forward to commencing trading on the CSE. This is an important milestone in the Company's development and we look forward to gaining access to the capital markets in Canada to provide additional liquidity for our expanded shareholder base. The Company continues to pursue its mission of delivering a consistent consumer experience through consolidating existing platforms under the CordovaCann umbrella, enabling us to license and develop products on a multi-jurisdictional scale."

Through various subsidiaries, the company has entered into strategic relationships and investments with cannabis operators in Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and California. The company provides a variety of resources and services to these respective operators including, but not limited to: capital commitments, strategic positioning, brand development, best operating practices, access to intellectual property, administrative assistance, and general business consulting.

Over the next twelve months, CordovaCann is focused on growing the operations of these strategic relationships. The company also plans to immediately develop various end products for distribution in each of its current markets as well as to service other brands and intellectual property owners with its growing processing and manufacturing platforms. Moving forward, the company plans to seek partnerships with cannabis operators in key legal markets not currently served by CordovaCann, as well as seek to expand operations in those markets where the company already has a presence.

