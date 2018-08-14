Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical"), a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device sector, has retained the services of Minneapolis-based medical device consulting firm, JD Lymon Group (www.jdlymon.com), to provide ongoing reimbursement guidance and to help support the company's FDA submission of the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) device for US market clearance by providing clinical trial design support.





With more than 70 combined years of medical device and pharmaceutical experience across the firm's partners, JD Lymon focuses on accelerating market access through multi-disciplinary strategies that address the complex interrelationship between policy, evidence, and practice in order to optimize the market position of emerging therapies. Specifically, JD Lymon will be guiding CVR through the complex and ever evolving reimbursement landscape. This will be done by designing the clinical trials in support of FDA submission, payer advocacy, and overall medical reimbursement coding needs.

CVR Medical Chief Operating Officer, Tony Robinson, stated, "As we prepare our FDA submission and eventual market release for the CSS device, the JD Lymon team will apply its insights and experience to help map out and articulate a reimbursement pathway to government and commercial payors.

Chris Lyle, Partner at JD Lymon, states, "We are honored to be selected by CVR to support their market access and study design needs. We understand the reimbursement challenges faced by small companies and emerging technologies. We look forward to a great collaboration and advancing the CSS System."

About CVR Medical Corp.

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary CSS Device. The CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS Device is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR is currently in pivotal clinical trials in preparation for its planned submission to the FDA. CVR is led by an experienced and proven team of professionals with extensive healthcare, medical device, international expansion, regulatory and sales experience. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM. Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings with the SEDAR as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com.

