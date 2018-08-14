Technavio analysts forecast the global faux finish coatings market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The use of cement paint as faux finish coating is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global faux finish coatings market 2018-2022. One of the emerging trends is the use of cement paint as a decorative accessory in residences. Cement paint imparts the look of plain cement to concrete surfaces and other surfaces such as concrete coasters and candle holders. Cement paint can give light gray, soft textures finish to the objects while replicating the look and feel of cement. Cement paint can be easily used on wood, metals, plastics, and ceramics. The only drawback of cement paint is that the paint is recommended for indoor use only and cannot be used for cement or concrete surfaces.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global faux finish coatings market is the increasing demand for faux coatings from the construction industry:

Global faux finish coatings market: Increasing demand for faux coatings from the construction industry

The growth of the faux finish coatings market is affected by new residential and non-residential constructions, especially in emerging markets. The inclination toward home decoration and home painting is expected to drive the demand for faux coatings.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments, "Regions such as APAC, is the fastest-growing decorative coatings market, which is driven by several countries, including India and China. The remodeling of the existing buildings will also fuel the sales of faux finish coatings during the forecast period. Urbanization in many developing countries such as China, India, the Philippines, and Indonesia drive the demand for faux finish coatings."

Global faux finish coatings market: Segmentation analysis

The global faux finish coatings market research report provides market segmentation by product (plasters, metallics, wall glazing, and marbleizing) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The plasters segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 30% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 37% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

