Technavio analysts forecast the global cesium market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing demand for cesium in petroleum extraction is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cesium market 2018-2022. Petroleum exploration is the major application of cesium. In the oil and gas industry, the aqueous or brine solution of cesium formate is extensively used as a drilling fluid and a drill tip lubricant in petroleum exploration. Cesium formate is produced by treating cesium hydroxide with formic acid. It can be effectively used even if the downhole temperature and pressure are very high. Therefore, demand for cesium is increasing in the oil and gas industry due to its suitability.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cesium market is the growing importance of cesium in cancer treatment:

Global cesium market: Growing importance of cesium in cancer treatment

Cesium is a natural mineral that has been reported to be effective for treating cancer. It can penetrate the cancerous cells and change the acidic pH to alkaline pH. Once the pH is alkaline, cesium destroys the enzyme system of the cancer cell and thus its reproducing ability. Cesium chloride is used in medical imaging, cancer therapy, and positron emission tomography in the medical and healthcare industry. An increasing number of cancer patients are demanding for safe medical treatments, wherein cesium isotopes are used, which is expected to drive the market growth in the future.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "Cesium-based cancer treatment therapy is not only cost-effective but also provides a safe and side effect-free treatment advantage. Thus, the increasing importance and demand for cesium in cancer treatment can promote the growth of the global cesium market during the forecast period."

Global cesium market: Segmentation analysis

The global cesium market research report provides market segmentation by product (cesium chloride, cesium iodide, and cesium hydroxide) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The cesium chloride segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 49% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

