

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth accelerated further in the three months ended June, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.1 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, faster than the 3.6 percent rise in the first quarter.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy also grew at an accelerated pace of 3.9 percent annually in the June quarter, following a 3.7 percent increase in the preceding quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP expanded at a steady rate of 1.0 percent in the second quarter.



