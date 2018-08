BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) announced the U.S. Army awarded a $218 million contract to produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers and associated hardware for an international customer. The contract calls for the delivery of 18 HIMARS launchers and associated equipment by December 2020.



The company noted that, with the procurement, HIMARS is now in the inventories of four international partners.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX