Odfjell SE: Presentation of second quarter 2018 results

Odfjell SE will release its second quarter 2018 results Thursday, August 23rd, after the close of exchange trading hours at Oslo Børs. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange/ newsweb.no and odfjell.com.

In connection with the quarterly release, the Company will present the results Friday, August 24th at 09:30 CEST at Felix Conference Centre, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, meeting room 'Norden'. A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investors/Reports and Presentations) and at hegnar.no/TV.

The presentation will be held in English.



If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to investor.relations@odfjell.com (mailto:investor.relations@odfjell.com).

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: + 47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)

