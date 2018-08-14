sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Presentation of second quarter 2018 results

Odfjell SE will release its second quarter 2018 results Thursday, August 23rd, after the close of exchange trading hours at Oslo Børs. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange/ newsweb.no and odfjell.com.

In connection with the quarterly release, the Company will present the results Friday, August 24th at 09:30 CEST at Felix Conference Centre, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, meeting room 'Norden'. A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investors/Reports and Presentations) and at hegnar.no/TV.

The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to investor.relations@odfjell.com (mailto:investor.relations@odfjell.com).

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tel: + 47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)