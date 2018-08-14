Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the antibiotic drugs market. An antibiotic drugs manufacturer wanted to gain a comprehensive view of the demands of various customer groups and develop a segmentation strategy to market the right product to the right group.

A leading antibiotic drugs manufacturer leverages market segmentation solution to better identify demands of various customer groups (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Infiniti,"A strategic market segmentation study will assist antibiotic drugs manufacturers in identifying the demands of the customer groups considering the current offerings of the competitors."

Major players in the antibiotic drugs market are investing heavily in R&D for the development of innovative medicines. Furthermore, antibiotic drug manufacturers are facing stiff competition when it comes to meeting steep expectations of the healthcare players who are tightening their purse strings in demand for more clinical and economical antibiotic drugs. Consequently, antibiotic drug manufacturers are forced to look for ways to stay ahead of the market competition.

Infiniti's market segmentation engagement helped the client to identify how they should reach their potential consumers and appeal to their needs effectively. The client was also able to minimize the risk associated with the product and ensure a steady profit generation.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Discover new ways to meet the unmet demands

Direct the products to specific customers and gain customer commitment

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying and separating customer groups based on their specific demands and economic value

Modeling the sales tactics according to the trends prevailing in the pharmaceuticals industry

