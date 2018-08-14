Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'On quarterly report disclosure by the issuer' 14-Aug-2018 / 15:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement of a significant fact "On quarterly report disclosure by the issuer" 1. General information 1.1. The "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The "Surgutneftegas" PJSC issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, location ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the document disclosed by the issuer: quarterly report. 2.2. Reporting period for which the quarterly report is compiled: II Quarter 2018. 2.3. Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 14 August 2018. 2.4. A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 14 August 2018 STAMP ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5869 EQS News ID: 714131 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=714131&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

