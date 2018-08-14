National Car Rental Brand's Upgraded Technology Delivering Even Greater Innovation and Service

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Car Rental announced today at the 2018 Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) convention that it is launching a newly designed website with a powerful platform designed to be even more mobile friendly, innovative and accessible for "road warriors" and other frequent travelers.

National, the premier car rental brand for frequent airport travelers, operates throughout North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean and Europe, as well as parts of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Not only is the new website delivering greater functionality, but it is also providing a more seamless customer experience with customized language options and currency displayed for both local areas and destination sites.

In addition, the website offers a robust search function for locations, global destinations and vehicle classes. And it is specifically designed to meet the needs of Emerald Club members, with more information about the loyalty club's services, including essential account management, reservation and communication options.

"We understand that travel today is hectic, but especially so if you're researching and booking numerous reservations for multiple business trips," said Don Moore, Vice President of Corporate Business for Enterprise Holdings, which owns the National Car Rental brand. "That's why we always listen very carefully to our customers - we want to be sure that we're delivering precisely what they want as they plan, select and schedule their business meetings and travel events."

Mobile App Technology

To that end, Enterprise Holdings recently upgraded and invested in the National Car Rental mobile app, which decreased the number of clicks required and improved customers' ability to select vehicles in advance. With the new National app, travelers receive a single point of contact to manage all aspects of the rental experience from reservation to return. Everything from profiles to rewards can be tracked, and at select airport locations, app users can view real-time inventory and hold a specific vehicle while they are on their way to pick it up.

"We're naturally thrilled that corporate travel buyers once again selected the National brand as the highest-rated car rental supplier," noted Moore. "But this year, the annual Car Rental Survey & Report included criteria on mobile app interfaces and capabilities for the first time. That kind of feedback and recognition is so important, because technology is such a critical part of the travel experience."

Industry Leadership

Enterprise Holdings not only is the world's largest car rental operator, but also an industry leader in mobility and technology as well as one of the top global travel companies, ranking ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies.

The company's leadership role at the airport and in the travel industry is complemented by its continued focus on mobility, technology and innovation - regardless of whether vehicles are being rented by the hour, the day, the week, or longer. In fact, Enterprise Holdings is a leading venture capital investor in autonomous vehicle, mobility and travel technology companies. As the mobility landscape evolves and customers' needs change, such investments have the potential to transform the company's business long term. Meanwhile, Enterprise Holdings' current industry-leading technology initiatives include:

Helping businesses run their truck fleets more efficiently and meet new federal operating standards with Enterprise Telematics.

Participating in a New York City carsharing program that dedicates 309 parking spots in more than a dozen neighborhoods in four boroughs.

carsharing program that dedicates 309 parking spots in more than a dozen neighborhoods in four boroughs. Partnering with a company that is developing autonomous automotive options for communities across North America .

. Providing mobile tablet technology that digitizes rental transactions, eliminates administrative bottlenecks at rental counters and quickly delivers the kind of information and details that customers are looking for on site.

Enterprise Holdings' strategic acquisitions over the years also have contributed to its remarkable growth and success. For example, once Enterprise Holdings acquired National in 2007, the company began making significant investments to strengthen the brand. Among other things, it invested hundreds of millions of dollars in upgraded facilities, trade dress, complimentary Emerald Club lounges, key partnerships with Major League Baseball teams, and humorous "Go Like A Pro" advertising featuring "Control Enthusiast" Patrick Warburton.

Along the way, the National brand has helped Enterprise Holdings' portfolio of brands - including Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo Rent A Car - grow its overall share of the highly competitive U.S. airport business to more than 40 percent. Not coincidentally, all three brands continue to secure the top three spots in annual customer satisfaction surveys.

Car rental providers like Enterprise Holdings, which recently announced its 10,000th location, deliver some of the most effective and sustainable options in ground transportation today, on and off the airport. In fact, the company's intuitive and multimodal neighborhood business model - all marketed under the Enterprise brand - features a wide variety of programs in addition to car rental, including retail car sales, truck rental, fleet management, exotic car rental, carsharing, and vanpooling.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings - through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises - operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for more than $22.3 billion in revenue and owned nearly 1.9 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2017. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ more than100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. In addition, among all North American car rental companies, it has the lowest leverage ratio and is the only one with an investment-grade rating. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

