Technavio analysts forecast the global residential and commercial security market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005441/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global residential and commercial security market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The continuous development of new products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global residential and commercial security market 2018-2022. The constant development of new products by the vendors that are investing heavily in R&D is a major trend in the market. new product developments by some security solution vendors will encourage other vendors also to come up with innovative security products and services to remain competitive in the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global residential and commercial security market is the increase in the number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users:

Global residential and commercial security market: Increase in the number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users

There is a very high rise in the number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users, which has increased the requirements to maintain a high physical safety infrastructure. This includes the security of a building as a whole as well as the individual systems of each building. In the case of residential end-users, there is a surge in the instances of criminal activities, theft, and unauthorized access.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on homeland security, "Several of the residential buildings are being equipped with a special platform, which will help residents remotely control the electric devices at home using smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This includes security solutions such as intruder alarms, electronic locks, and various monitoring solutions."

Global residential and commercial security market: Segmentation analysis

The global residential and commercial security market research report provides market segmentation by product (surveillance systems, access control systems, and software), by end-user (commercial and residential), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The surveillance systems segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 43%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005441/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com