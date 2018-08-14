The global freight brokerage market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the presence of FTAs and trade blocs at the global level. The openness of trade regimes in Europe, Asia, and North America provides an opportunity for companies to trade at the global level. The presence of numerous global FTAs and trade blocs will drive exports and imports in different countries.

This market research report on the global freight brokerage market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in global demand for transportation and logistics services as one of the key emerging trends in the global freight brokerage market:

Global freight brokerage market: Growth in global demand for transportation and logistics services

Logistics is an important supply chain component that is required to meet customer demands through planning, implementation, and control of effective storage and movement of goods and services from one point to another. The growing demand for transportation and logistics services from various end-user industries is driving the global freight brokerage market.

"An increase in manufacturing activities has raised the complexity and risks involved in supply chain management. Therefore, several end-user industries avail the services of freight brokers for the efficient transportation of goods," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution.

Global freight brokerage market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global freight brokerage market by service (LTL, FTL, and temperature-controlled freight) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with close to 40% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas will dominate the market during the forecast period because of an increase in manufacturing activities in the region.

