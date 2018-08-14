Tickets For The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show Are Now Available

Los Angeles' Largest Automotive Experience Returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center November 30 - December 9

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Car enthusiasts and fans of the Los Angeles Auto Show can now purchase tickets for this year's event at LAAutoShow.com. Last year, the global show had 1,000 of the latest models, vehicle debuts, and concept cars on display and this year, the expectation is no different. Alongside vehicles of all kinds, attendees of the 111-year-old show will experience a stellar lineup of family-friendly activations, including simulators, gaming attractions, and interactive driving experiences.

Tesla will be returning to the LA Auto Show this year, exhibiting their latest vehicles in South Hall. Hyundai and Porsche will have racing simulators for use and a life-size Lego car for a "Kids Zone" area, respectively within the South Atrium. Attendees will also be able to test drive numerous makes and models, including the latest from Acura, Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, FCA, Ford, GMC, Honda, Mazda, Toyota, and Volvo. Electric vehicle brands BYTON and Rivian, along with Genovations - the world's first street legal electric car to exceed 220mph - will bring their latest concepts and creations. In the West Atrium, visitors can experience live, interactive demonstrations and new autonomous vehicle concepts from companies including ICONA Designs.

"The LA Auto Show has been a staple in Los Angeles for more than a century and we continue to pride ourselves on being an annual destination for so many people," said Lisa Kaz, President and CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "Being located in the largest car buying market, we are excited to provide guests with entertainment, fun activations and for those looking for their next vehicle, shoppers will have a hassle-free car shopping experience."

The breakdown for LA Auto Show tickets are as follows:

Any Day: Good for any one day between November 30 - December 9 . Pricing is $5 for children, $10 for seniors and $15 for adults (kids under 6 are free with a paying adult)

Good for any one day between . Pricing is for children, for seniors and for adults (kids under 6 are free with a paying adult) Monday-Thursday: Lower priced tickets available December 3-6 only. Pricing is $5 for children, $10 for seniors and $12 for adults (kids under 6 are free with a paying adult)

Lower priced tickets available only. Pricing is for children, for seniors and for adults (kids under 6 are free with a paying adult) Early Entry: Allows entry into the show one hour before the general public on any Saturday or Sunday ( December 1-2 or 8-9). Tickets are available for purchase online only. Pricing is $10 for children, $20 for seniors and $35 for adults. (kids under 6 are free with paying adult)

Allows entry into the show before the general public on any Saturday or Sunday ( or 8-9). Tickets are available for purchase online only. Pricing is for children, for seniors and for adults. (kids under 6 are free with paying adult) Group Ticket Packages : This is a single day entry November 30 - December 9 and valid for groups of 20 or more. Pricing is available upon request at LAAutoShow.com/groups

: This is a single day entry and valid for groups of 20 or more. Pricing is available upon request at LAAutoShow.com/groups Guided Tours: Taking place December 1 , 2, 8 and 9 beginning at 7:45 AM , the two-hour tours are led by automotive experts and include headsets and a continental breakfast. Following the tour, participants will have full access to the show floor until closing. Tickets are available for purchase online only. Pricing is $35 for children and $85 for adults

Similar to years past, guests will have the opportunity to explore The Garage, located under South Hall, which is a substantial part of the one million square foot LA Auto Show campus. Within The Garage, visitors can experience the latest in automotive technology and enjoy a large collection of customized rides, exotics and more.

Additional information on vehicles and on-site activations will be announced in the coming months.

Immediately preceding the LA Auto Show is AutoMobility LA, one of the world's largest events for major automotive and technology news, taking place November 26-29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

For additional information on the LA Auto Show or AutoMobility LA, please visit LAAutoShow.com and AutoMobilityLA.com.

