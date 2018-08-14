

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economic growth slowed in the three months ended June, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, slower than the 3.6 percent rise in the previous quarter.



On the expenditure side, final consumption grew 4.7 percent over the year and gross fixed capital formation by 4.4 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 2.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 0.8 percent from the first quarter, when it rose by 0.9 percent.



In a separate report, the statistical office reveled that consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.5 percent in July from 3.2 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.7 percent in July, following a 0.1 percent gain in the prior month.



In an another report, the statistical office announced that the unemployment rate decreased to 5.5 percent in the second quarter from 6.3 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.



