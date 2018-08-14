Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest advanced analytics study on the consumer products goods industry. A consumer products manufacturer wanted to develop a strategy that would support them in bringing about a go-to-market transformation for their customer segment in focus.

According to the consumer products industry experts at Quantzig,"Consumer products companies are faced with the challenges of managing nonconformances and mitigating operational risks."

Over the last two decades, the consumer products industry has exhibited a high rate of growth as compared to other industries. The constant increase in demand for consumer products across the globe is seeking the attention of manufacturers, management authorities, and retailers to invest in this industry. Also, accelerating urbanization coupled with shifting lifestyle is raising the requirements of consumer products from end-users. Furthermore, latest technological developments like the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping manufacturers to make better use of the data.

The advanced analytics study helped the client to develop an aggressive growth-centric data strategy. The client was able to introduce a loyalty scoring and attribute system that could be used to assess the potential customers' likelihood to convert.

This advanced analytics study provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify buying patterns of core customer segments within one of the largest US markets

Identify potential customers that have the most likely buying attributes

This advanced analytics study offered predictive insights on:

Creating new methodologies to increase data capture

Develop proof of concepts that offer a greater analytics-driven approach

