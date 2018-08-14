

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth slowed slightly in the second quarter, in line with expectations, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 5.1 percent year-over-year in the June quarter, just below the 5.2 percent rise in the previous quarter.



During the fourth quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 4.9 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, annual economic growth remained stable at 5.0 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a slower pace of 0.9 percent in the June quarter, following a 1.6 percent increase in the preceding quarter.



