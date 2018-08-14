Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - Blackrock Gold Corporation (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update to its shareholders in advance of the upcoming Special and Annual General Meeting, to be held on Friday, August 17th at the company headquarters in Vancouver.

The company continues to review data and work with management and consultants to build a highly qualified technical team to further advance the Silver Cloud Project. In recent weeks the company has spotted drill holes, collected surface geochemical data and reviewed historical geophysical data. However, to increase the odds of success, the company has decided to delay drilling until a completed detailed assessment is finalized.

Recently conducted soil geochemical results, along with historical geochemical and geophysical data, are encouraging. However, more research is warranted prior to a drill program. After careful consideration and review, the company has amended the initial plan to drill Silver Cloud in late summer, in order to perform additional surface and technical work.

"We are diligently and methodically laying the groundwork to identify the highest-potential drill targets at Silver Cloud in order to increase our odds of success," said CEO Greg Schifrin.

More information will be released in the coming weeks.

About Blackrock Gold

Blackrock Gold Corp is a discovery driven junior exploration company focused on uncovering the next big economic gold deposit. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on blue-sky opportunities, with an aim to acquire large-scale land packages that are in prolific gold belts within stable jurisdictions.

