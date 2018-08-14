The global measuring robots market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing. The end-user industries have become highly competitive. The players compete on factors such as reliability, quality, cost, and delivery. In the current scenario, the competition among players has been intensifying as the demand for end-products has been increasing substantially.

This market research report on the global measuring robots market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased adoption of robots in the aerospace industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global measuring robots market:

Global measuring robots market: Increased adoption of robots in the aerospace industry

Aircraft manufacturers have been witnessing a huge number of orders for commercial and military aircraft. This has been resulting in an increased adoption of high-end technologies such as robots, by the industry players, to remain competitive in the market and to increase the production.

"Measuring robots are gaining traction among the aerospace industry manufacturers because of their ability to carry out precise design and dimensional checks. In addition, the robotic solutions have monitoring sensors, process control, and vision guidance to offer precise and high-quality measuring of aircraft," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics.

Global measuring robots market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global measuring robots market by end-user (automotive, electronics and semiconductor, metal, and oil and gas) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 32% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 42% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The market share of the APAC region is anticipated to increase by almost 1% during the period 2018-2022.

