Cognitive Media Market Worth $1,839.1 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Cognitive Media Market by Technology (Deep Learning & Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Content Management, Network Optimization, Predictive Analysis), Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market size to grow from USD 551.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,839.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.2% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 79 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Cognitive Media Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cognitive-media-market-20738942.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Major growth factors for the market include an increasing adoption of the cognitive computing technology for various applications in the media industry, an increasing number of AI startups, a growing demand to automate workflows, and improved content creation.

Content management application to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Media enterprises use the content management application for analysing past and current consumer behaviour and identify their preferences to deliver personalized experience to the customers. The cognitive computing technology also enables publishers or media agencies to automate their workflows and gain insights in the content creation. It also helps media companies in improving the customer retention.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Cognitive Media Market by enterprise size has 2 segments: SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing demand for improved content for advertising and automated workflows in the media companies will drive the adoption of the AI technology among SMEs.

Ask for PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=20738942

North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Cognitive Media Market, while APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As there have been increased investments in the North American Cognitive Media Market, the region will record considerable growth during the forecast period. APAC will provide lucrative market opportunities for the market players. The automation of content delivery process to improve efficiency and minimize cost could drive the adoption of cognitive media solutions.

The Cognitive Media Market report provides the competitive landscape and company profiles of the key vendors by their product offerings and business strategies. The major vendors in the global cognitive media include Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Adobe (US), IBM (US), nVIDIA (US), Salesforce (US), Baidu (China), Crimson Hexagon (US), Veritone (US), Bytedance (China), Acrolinx (Germany), Zeta Global (US), Kitewheel (US), Clarifai (US), Axle.ai (US), Albert (US), Kenshoo (Israel), Spotad (Israel), Valossa (Finland), Emarsys (Austria), Soundhound Inc. (US), Video Intelligence (Switzerland), MiQ (UK), Phrasee (UK), NewsRx (US), and TrendKite (US).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cognitive-media-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets/