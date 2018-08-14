

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) said Tuesday that its board of directors has formed a special committee to evaluate CEO Elon Musk's previously announced consideration of a transaction to take the company private.



Tesla said that the special committee, comprised of three independent directors, has not yet received a formal proposal from Musk regarding any going private transaction. It has also not reached any conclusion as to the advisability or feasibility of such a transaction.



The special committee - composed of Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice - has retained Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal counsel. It also plans to retain an independent financial advisor to assist reviewing a formal proposal once received.



Tesla has separately retained Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as its legal counsel in this matter.



Tesla noted that the special committee has the full power and authority to take all actions on behalf of board to evaluate and negotiate a potential going private transaction as well as alternatives to any transaction proposed by Musk.



The special committee's grant of authority provides that no going private transaction will be consummated without its approval.



On Monday, Musk said on Twitter that he was working with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on his proposal to take Tesla private.



Clarifying his earlier comment that he already had secured the funding, Musk said in a blog post that the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has approached him 'multiple times' about taking Tesla private.



'I left the July 31st meeting with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving. This is why I referred to 'funding secured' in the August 7th announcement,' Musk added.



The Financial Times reported last week that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a significant position in Tesla shares. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has reportedly bought a 3 percent to 5 percent stake in the electric car maker, worth $1.9 billion to $3.1 billion.



