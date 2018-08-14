MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Dividend Declaration

John Menzies plc



(the "Company")

Payment details of interim dividend

14 August 2018

In conformity with LR 9.7A.2 the Company confirms that, in relation to the interim dividend of 6.0 pence per ordinary share in the capital of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2018 (the "Interim Dividend") announced by the Company on 14 August 2018 with its results for the half-year ended 30 June 2018 (RNS Number 6714X), the payment details are as follows:

The Interim Dividend will be paid on 16 November 2018 to shareholders on the Company's Register of Members as at 19 October 2018. The ordinary shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 18 October 2018.

If you require further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555