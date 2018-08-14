Leading RPA/IA pureplay now able to serve global clients leveraging the award-winning Automation Anywhere platform

Symphony Ventures, the global leader in enterprise digital transformation, is pleased to announce its partnership with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI technologies. Utilizing Symphony's extensive experience in orchestrating human and digital workforces, this partnership will provide customers across the globe with access to best-of-breed implementation and management services along with industry leading RPA and Intelligent Automation technology. Symphony will also act as a sales agent for Automation Anywhere licenses, and as a specialist able to help firms up-level or accelerate their existing RPA initiatives.

"Symphony has long supported clients using Automation Anywhere," says Symphony co-founder and CEO David Poole. "We are very excited to formalize our relationship with Automation Anywhere. As the recent announcement of their highly successful Series A funding round indicates, Automation Anywhere is leading the transformation of how people work across the world and we look forward to supporting our global clientele as they deploy, scale and manage their investment in Automation Anywhere RPA solutions."

In July, Automation Anywhere announced a successful Series A funding round raising $250 million, led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity with participation from General Atlantic and World Innovation Lab (WiL) at a valuation of $1.8 billion. Additionally, the firm was recently ranked as the number one RPA product by respected analyst firm HFS Research (see link), in their review of the top ten products in the market. The report compared the products based on user feedback across the dimensions of ability to execute, innovation capability, and voice of the customer.

"We are very pleased to be adding an organization with the pedigree of Symphony to our partner program," said Anubhav Saxena, Executive VP, Partnerships, Strategy and Operations for Automation Anywhere. "Symphony's experience and our industry-leading RPA solutions will provide unparalleled value for companies in automating business processes across the enterprise which could not have been automated without robotic process automation."

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of both firms and a bellwether moment in the maturing RPA industry," commented Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst of HFS Research. "Symphony adds streetwise knowledge and experience, honed since the inception of RPA, to Automation Anywhere customers. With Automation Anywhere's rise to lead the 2018 HFS TOP 10 for RPA products, this completes the enterprise RPA portfolio capability for Symphony."

Symphony Ventures is now rapidly scaling its Automation Anywhere capabilities with a broad global footprint, spanning India, Poland, the UK, the US and Latin America. Symphony is also working closely with existing Automation Anywhere customers helping perform appraisals and 'Health Checks' in supercharging existing programs and laying foundations for explosive digital operations campaigns in 2019 and beyond.

About Symphony Ventures:

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm passionate about helping clients harness the "Future of Work." Symphony Ventures specializes in robotic process automation (RPA), cognitive automation and other inspired delivery models to help organizational leadership reduce costs, increase customer experience, repatriate work and unleash resources to fund growth and shareholder value. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in San Francisco, Boston and Poland. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) focused service provider by Everest Group and a Cool Vendor by Gartner. The firm is rapidly growing and shaping an industry predicated on work, value and customer experience. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com/ and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. Over 1,000 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

