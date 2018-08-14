

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Even as luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. may go private, Chinese rival Nio is seeking to raise $1.8 billion in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The electric vehicle start-up is the first Chinese automaker to file for a U.S. listing.



In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nio said it has filed for $1.8 billion IPO of its American depositary shares. It plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NIO.'



Nio's investors include Tencent Holdings, Temasek, Baidu Capital and Lenovo. Nio and other Chinese auto start-ups such as Xpeng Motor and Byton intend to rival Tesla with smart electric vehicles.



In December 2017, Nio launched the NIO ES8, a seven-seater electric SUV, at about half the price of Tesla's Model X. The ES8 is Nio's first mass-produced model for the China market and has a base price of 448,000 yuan, or about $65,000.



As of July 31, 2018, Nio delivered 481 ES8s and had unfulfilled reservations for more than 17,000 ES8s with deposits, of which 4,989 reservations were made with non-refundable deposits.



Nio has also developed the EP9 supercar that is a concept/racer car introduced in 2016. It plans to launch another lower-priced, five-seater electric SUV, the ES6, by the end of 2018.



Nio said it intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO for research and development of products, development of sales channels, development of manufacturing facilities and for general corporate purposes as well as working capital.



Nio was founded in November 2014 as NextCar Inc. and changed its name to Nio Inc. in July 2017. The company has subsidiaries in China, the U.S., Germany and the United Kingdom.



For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Tesla reported revenues of $7.00 million and net loss of $502.6 million. The company reported net loss of $758.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.



