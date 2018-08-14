

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Austrian capital Vienna has been named the world's most livable city. It's the first time a European city has topped the rankings of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) annual survey.



Vienna displaced Australian city of Melbourne from the top spot, which it has been holding for a record seven consecutive years.



Three Australian cities - Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide - and three Canadian cities - Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto - have found their place in the top ten most livable cities list. Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo also are in the top ten. Danish capital Copenhagen rounds up the first 10.



War-torn Syrian capital Damascus was ranked the least livable city in the world. Dhaka, Bangladesh; Lagos, Nigeria; Karachi, Pakistan; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Harare, Zimbabwe; Tripoli, Libya; Douala, Cameroon; Algiers, Algeria; and Dakar, Senegal are the other 10 least livable cities of 2018.



EIU determined the concept of livability by assessing which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions.



The Economist Intelligence Unit's livability rating quantified the challenges that might be presented to an individual's lifestyle in 140 cities worldwide. Each city was assigned a score for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories of Stability, Healthcare, Culture and environment, Education and Infrastructure.



EIU is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, a British multinational media company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX