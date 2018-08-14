The PPA Group: Upside Avenue Launches Non-Traded Multifamily Income REIT Providing Access to Exclusive Real Estate Deals

Experienced family-office launches multi-housing income REIT allowing all investors to co-invest for as little as $2,000

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Upside Avenue (http://www.upsideavenue.com/), a FinTech enabled, multi-housing focused, Non-traded Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), today announced its official launch, opening to all investors from around the globe. The new low-fee, non-traded REIT provides access to a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of income-producing multifamily, senior living and student housing properties from carefully selected regions throughout the U.S.

As part of the real estate focused family office, Casoro Capital will co-invest in exclusive private market real estate with the best sponsors from around the country, empowering all investors to invest alongside the wealthiest families, institutions, and high-net-worth investors, with investment minimums starting at $2,000.

As part of a 16-year-old, 160 person time tested investment firm, who has executed over $1 billion in transactions in both up and down cycles, Upside Avenue provides experience, infrastructure and access to highly-vetted, exclusive investments throughout the U.S.

"In real estate, access is everything," said Upside Avenue CEO, Yuen Yung, CMFC®, CFP®. "The best sponsors throughout the country often come to family offices and private equity firms for capital first. Family offices will partner on these properties, doing what are called 'club deals,' where multiple families will take a piece of the project. Upside Avenue will co-invest alongside family offices, institutions and high net worth investors, providing access to quality real estate without all of the high fees and volatility of the stock market," added Yung.

With many investors fleeing the volatility of the stock market in search of recession-resistant alternative assets like multifamily real estate, Upside Avenue gives all investors access to institutional quality multifamily, senior-living and student housing. All while targeting dividends of 6-8% and a projected IRR in the mid-teens through their secure online platform.

"The Upside Avenue REIT is the next step in our evolution as a vertically integrated investment firm," says Monte Lee-Wen founder of The PPA Group, Upside Avenue's parent company. "It brings together the strength of our deep bench and expertise in accessing, vetting and managing real estate throughout the nation. With a number of loans maturing and a rising interest rate environment, we feel the Upside Avenue REIT is poised to capture a lot of value in the multi-housing market. We are excited that the regulations have changed so that everyone can benefit from private real estate, not just the wealthy," adds Lee-Wen.

Upside Avenue is powered by the latest FinTech and PropertyTech solutions enabling users to invest and manage their portfolio through their secure investment portal. To learn more about Upside Avenue or to invest today, visit http://www.upsideavenue.com.

Media Contact

Kimberley P. Brown,

kbrown@coreinsights360.com

Phone: 470.426.5920

SOURCE: The PPA Group