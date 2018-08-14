GlyEco, Inc.: GlyEco Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Results

-Total Revenues Increased by 19%

-Industrial Segment Reports Record Financial Results

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / GlyEco, Inc. ("GlyEco" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: GLYE), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of performance fluids for the automotive, commercial and industrial markets, announced today the following financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018:

Quarter ended June 30, 2018 2017 Sales, net $ 3,467,000 $ 2,918,000 Gross profit $ 394,000 $ 477,000 Total operating expenses $ 1,326,000 $ 1,154,000 Loss from operations $ (931,000 ) $ (678,000 ) Net loss $ (1,154,000 ) $ (902,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (531,000 ) $ (331,000 )

Six Months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Sales, net $ 6,468,000 $ 5,208,000 Gross profit $ 946,000 $ 617,000 Total operating expenses $ 2,969,000 $ 2,206,000 Loss from operations $ (2,023,000 ) $ (1,590,000 ) Net loss $ (2,371,000 ) $ (2,011,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,226,000 ) $ (861,000 )

Second Quarter of 2018 Highlights

Industrial Segment reported record total revenues of $2.3 million and gross profit margin of positive 21%.

Consumer Segment reported decreased total revenues of $1.4 million and gross profit of negative 6%.

- Net revenues of $3.5 million were up 19% compared to $2.9 million for the same period last year.- Total gross profit was $394,000, or 11% of revenues, compared to $477,000, or 16% of revenues, for the same period last year.- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $(531,000) compared to $(331,000) for the same period last year.

Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Review

The Company reported that total revenues increased by $549,000 or 19%, from $2,918,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $3,467,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Consumer revenues decreased by $239,000 or 15%, from $1,647,000 for quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $1,408,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Continuing from the first quarter of 2018, to position the Company for long term success and reach our positive adjusted EBITDA goal, the Consumer Segment focused on operational improvements and expense management during the quarter and deemphasized sales growth. We continue to believe we have a robust pipeline of profitable sales opportunities. Industrial revenues increased $669,000 or 42%, from $1,609,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $2,278,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in Industrial revenues were driven by an increase in the raw materials pipeline and subsequent finished product capacity at the WV facility.

The Company reported that total gross profit decreased from $477,000, representing a 16% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $394,000, representing a 11% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Consumer gross profit decreased from $267,000, representing a 16% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to negative $(89,000), representing a negative (6)% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Consumer gross profit was impacted by a decline in revenues as well as higher production costs due to total feedstock costs, including shipping costs, and certain non-recurring costs to improve long-term operations, including severance and regulatory compliance expenses. Industrial gross profit increased from $209,000, representing a 13% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $483,000, representing a 21% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Industrial gross profit was positively impacted by increased sales volume, pricing and mix of business.

The Company reported operating expenses increased from $1,154,000, representing a 40% operating expense ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, to $1,326,000, representing a 38% expense ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. On a sequential basis, operating expenses decreased for the second consecutive quarter compared to $1,643,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and $1,594,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. We expect that operating expenses will decline incrementally over the next few quarters as significant non-recurring projects are completed, and we continue to refine our operations, including actions taken in areas such as staff reductions and changes in responsibilities.

The Company reported an operating loss of $931,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to a $678,000 operating loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The Company reported a net loss of $1,154,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of $902,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(531,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $(331,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Six Months of 2018 Financial Review

The Company reported total revenues increased by $1,260,000 or 24%, from $5,208,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $6,468,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Consumer revenues decreased by $99,000 or 3%, from $3,246,000 for six months ended June 30, 2017 to $3,147,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Industrial revenues increased $1,337,000 or 52%, from $2,549,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $3,886,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Sales growth was significant in the Industrial Segment on a year over year basis and we expect continued growth in the coming quarters led by the Industrial Segment.

The Company reported total gross profit increased from $617,000, representing a 12% gross margin, for the six ended June 30, 2017 to $946,000, representing a 15% gross margin, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Consumer gross profit decreased from $459,000, representing a 15% gross margin, for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $82,000, representing a 3% gross margin, for the six ended June 30, 2018. The Consumer gross profit was impacted by a decline in revenues as well as higher production costs due to total feedstock costs, including shipping costs, and non-recurring costs to improve long-term operations, including severance and regulatory compliance expenses. Industrial gross profit increased from $157,000, representing a 7% gross margin, for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $865,000, representing a 22% gross margin, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Industrial gross profit was impacted by increased sales volume, pricing and mix of business in 2018 as well as approximately $200,000 of production costs in 2017 that were not fully absorbed into inventory, but rather expensed while the facility in Institute, West Virginia was off-line during the first 2 months of 2017 for infrastructure related capital improvements.

The Company reported operating expenses increased from $2,206,000, representing a 42% operating expense ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2017, to $2,969,000, representing a 46% expense ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2018. We expect that operating expenses will decline incrementally over the next few quarters as significant non-recurring projects are completed, and we continue to refine our operations, including actions taken in areas such as staff reductions and changes in responsibilities.

The Company reported an operating loss of $2,023,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to a $1,590,000 operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

The Company reported a net loss of $2,371,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of $2,011,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(1,226,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $(861,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Business Outlook and 2018 Guidance

"During the past three months, our realigned management team conducted a thorough assessment of our business. Together we have revised our strategic vision on how to move forward, including, leveraging our core competitive advantages to grow our business, increasing our focus on reducing costs and strengthening our strategic partnerships," said Ian Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The previously announced antifreeze blending project at the Company's facility in Institute, WV is expected to be completed and the first customer delivery made during the month of September. The WV antifreeze blending project provides the Company with a significant increase in antifreeze production capacity.

During early August, the Company experienced an environmental issue related to the processing of raw materials at its Institute, WV facility, which resulted in the Company shutting down production at the facility. The Company is working with regulatory agencies, its landlord and site services provider, and raw materials suppliers to address this issue and currently expects production to resume in late August or early September.

As a result of the above-noted business assessment, and related actions, and the WV facility production shutdown, the Company has updated its guidance for full year 2018:

Net Revenues for 2018 is expected to be at the low end of the previously provided guidance of $14.0 million and $16.0 million.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA is not expected to be positive in the second half of 2018, but is expected to be positive in the first half of 2019.

The Company completed a reverse/forward stock split in July.

About GlyEco, Inc.

GlyEco is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of performance fluids for the automotive, commercial and industrial markets. We specialize in coolants, additives and complementary fluids. We believe our vertically integrated approach, which includes formulating products, acquiring feedstock, managing facility construction and upgrades, operating facilities, and distributing products through our fleet of trucks, positions us to serve our key markets and enables us to capture incremental revenue and margin throughout the process. Our network of facilities, develop, manufacture and distribute high quality products that meet or exceed industry quality standards, including a wide spectrum of ready to use antifreezes and additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolants and heat transfer fluid industries, throughout North America.

Contact:

GlyEco, Inc.

Ian Rhodes

President and Chief Executive Officer

irhodes@glyeco.com

866-960-1539

GLYECO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 142,933 $ 111,302 Cash - restricted - 6,642 Accounts receivable, net 1,532,603 1,546,367 Prepaid expenses 355,008 360,953 Inventories 547,878 564,133 Total current assets 2,578,422 2,589,397 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,877,605 3,897,950 Other Assets Deposits 436,800 436,450 Goodwill 3,822,583 3,822,583 Other intangible assets, net 2,021,543 2,266,654 Total other assets 6,280,926 6,525,687 Total assets $ 12,736,953 $ 13,013,034 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,835,449 $ 2,921,406 Contingent acquisition consideration 1,503,113 1,509,755 Notes payable - current portion 2,057,802 297,534 Capital lease obligations - current portion 452,522 377,220 Total current liabilities 6,848,886 5,105,915 Non-Current Liabilities Notes payable - non-current portion, net of debt discount 2,898,582 2,953,631 Capital lease obligations - non-current portion 972,573 1,085,985 Total non-current liabilities 3,871,155 4,039,616 Total liabilities 10,720,041 9,145,531 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; 40,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively - - Common stock, 300,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; 1,332,749 and 1,322,304 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 133 132 Additional paid-in capital 46,384,483 45,863,969 Accumulated deficit (44,367,704 ) (41,996,598 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,016,912 3,867,503 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,736,953 $ 13,013,034

GLYECO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales, net $ 3,467,380 $ 2,918,097 $ 6,468,390 $ 5,208,418 Cost of goods sold 3,072,941 2,441,243 5,522,041 4,591,829 Gross profit 394,439 476,854 946,349 616,589 Operating expenses: Consulting fees 25,553 165,536 74,144 218,962 Share-based compensation 121,573 94,548 241,461 231,534 Salaries and wages 554,182 363,546 1,216,413 706,601 Legal and professional 211,041 187,740 541,480 348,731 General and administrative 413,398 343,128 895,430 700,341 Total operating expenses 1,325,747 1,154,498 2,968,928 2,206,169 Loss from operations (931,308 ) (677,644 ) (2,022,579 ) (1,589,580) Other expenses: Interest expense 222,226 223,385 331,276 419,603 Total other expense, net 222,226 223,385 331,276 419,603 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,153,534 ) (901,029 ) (2,353,855 ) (2,009,183) Provision for income taxes - 1,197 17,251 1,953 Net loss $ (1,153,534 ) $ (902,226 ) $ (2,371,106 ) $ (2,011,136) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.87 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (1.97) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 1,332,749 1,031,016 1,328,099 1,020,671

GLYECO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (non-GAAP)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 GAAP net loss $ (1,153,534 ) $ (902,226 ) Interest expense 222,226 223,385 Income tax expense - 1,197 Depreciation and amortization 278,633 251,905 Share-based compensation 121,573 94,548 Adjusted EBITDA $ (531,102 ) $ (331,191 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 GAAP net loss $ (2,371,106 ) $ (2,011,136 ) Interest expense 331,276 419,603 Income tax expense 17,251 1,953 Depreciation and amortization 554,911 497,387 Share-based compensation 241,461 231,534 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,226,207 ) $ (860,659 )

Presented above is the non-GAAP financial measure representing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation (which we refer to as "Adjusted EBITDA") and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as supplemental to, and not as an alternative for, net income (loss) and cash flows from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management as an additional measure of our Company's performance for purposes of business decision-making, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, and evaluating potential acquisitions or divestitures. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA help our management identify additional trends in our Company's financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income (loss) and cash flows from operations. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to many of our employees in order to evaluate our Company's performance. Further, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their analysis of our results and helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different effective income tax rates and tax attributes, different capitalized asset values and/or different forms of employee compensation. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, particularly those items that are recurring in nature. In order to compensate for those limitations, management also reviews the specific items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, but included in net income (loss), as well as trends in those items.

