GlyEco, Inc.: GlyEco Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Results

-Total Revenues Increased by 19%
-Industrial Segment Reports Record Financial Results
ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / GlyEco, Inc. ("GlyEco" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: GLYE), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of performance fluids for the automotive, commercial and industrial markets, announced today the following financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018:
Quarter ended June 30,
2018
2017
Sales, net
$
3,467,000
$
2,918,000
Gross profit
$
394,000
$
477,000
Total operating expenses
$
1,326,000
$
1,154,000
Loss from operations
$
(931,000
)
$
(678,000
)
Net loss
$
(1,154,000
)
$
(902,000
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(531,000
)
$
(331,000
)
Six Months ended June 30,
2018
2017
Sales, net
$
6,468,000
$
5,208,000
Gross profit
$
946,000
$
617,000
Total operating expenses
$
2,969,000
$
2,206,000
Loss from operations
$
(2,023,000
)
$
(1,590,000
)
Net loss
$
(2,371,000
)
$
(2,011,000
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,226,000
)
$
(861,000
)
Second Quarter of 2018 Highlights- Net revenues of $3.5 million were up 19% compared to $2.9 million for the same period last year.
- Industrial Segment reported record total revenues of $2.3 million and gross profit margin of positive 21%.
- Consumer Segment reported decreased total revenues of $1.4 million and gross profit of negative 6%.
Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Review
The Company reported that total revenues increased by $549,000 or 19%, from $2,918,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $3,467,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Consumer revenues decreased by $239,000 or 15%, from $1,647,000 for quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $1,408,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Continuing from the first quarter of 2018, to position the Company for long term success and reach our positive adjusted EBITDA goal, the Consumer Segment focused on operational improvements and expense management during the quarter and deemphasized sales growth. We continue to believe we have a robust pipeline of profitable sales opportunities. Industrial revenues increased $669,000 or 42%, from $1,609,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $2,278,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in Industrial revenues were driven by an increase in the raw materials pipeline and subsequent finished product capacity at the WV facility.
The Company reported that total gross profit decreased from $477,000, representing a 16% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $394,000, representing a 11% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Consumer gross profit decreased from $267,000, representing a 16% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to negative $(89,000), representing a negative (6)% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Consumer gross profit was impacted by a decline in revenues as well as higher production costs due to total feedstock costs, including shipping costs, and certain non-recurring costs to improve long-term operations, including severance and regulatory compliance expenses. Industrial gross profit increased from $209,000, representing a 13% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $483,000, representing a 21% gross margin, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Industrial gross profit was positively impacted by increased sales volume, pricing and mix of business.
The Company reported operating expenses increased from $1,154,000, representing a 40% operating expense ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, to $1,326,000, representing a 38% expense ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. On a sequential basis, operating expenses decreased for the second consecutive quarter compared to $1,643,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and $1,594,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. We expect that operating expenses will decline incrementally over the next few quarters as significant non-recurring projects are completed, and we continue to refine our operations, including actions taken in areas such as staff reductions and changes in responsibilities.
The Company reported an operating loss of $931,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to a $678,000 operating loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
The Company reported a net loss of $1,154,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of $902,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(531,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $(331,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Six Months of 2018 Financial Review
The Company reported total revenues increased by $1,260,000 or 24%, from $5,208,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $6,468,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Consumer revenues decreased by $99,000 or 3%, from $3,246,000 for six months ended June 30, 2017 to $3,147,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Industrial revenues increased $1,337,000 or 52%, from $2,549,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $3,886,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Sales growth was significant in the Industrial Segment on a year over year basis and we expect continued growth in the coming quarters led by the Industrial Segment.
The Company reported total gross profit increased from $617,000, representing a 12% gross margin, for the six ended June 30, 2017 to $946,000, representing a 15% gross margin, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Consumer gross profit decreased from $459,000, representing a 15% gross margin, for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $82,000, representing a 3% gross margin, for the six ended June 30, 2018. The Consumer gross profit was impacted by a decline in revenues as well as higher production costs due to total feedstock costs, including shipping costs, and non-recurring costs to improve long-term operations, including severance and regulatory compliance expenses. Industrial gross profit increased from $157,000, representing a 7% gross margin, for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $865,000, representing a 22% gross margin, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Industrial gross profit was impacted by increased sales volume, pricing and mix of business in 2018 as well as approximately $200,000 of production costs in 2017 that were not fully absorbed into inventory, but rather expensed while the facility in Institute, West Virginia was off-line during the first 2 months of 2017 for infrastructure related capital improvements.
The Company reported operating expenses increased from $2,206,000, representing a 42% operating expense ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2017, to $2,969,000, representing a 46% expense ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2018. We expect that operating expenses will decline incrementally over the next few quarters as significant non-recurring projects are completed, and we continue to refine our operations, including actions taken in areas such as staff reductions and changes in responsibilities.
The Company reported an operating loss of $2,023,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to a $1,590,000 operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
The Company reported a net loss of $2,371,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of $2,011,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(1,226,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $(861,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Business Outlook and 2018 Guidance
"During the past three months, our realigned management team conducted a thorough assessment of our business. Together we have revised our strategic vision on how to move forward, including, leveraging our core competitive advantages to grow our business, increasing our focus on reducing costs and strengthening our strategic partnerships," said Ian Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer.
The previously announced antifreeze blending project at the Company's facility in Institute, WV is expected to be completed and the first customer delivery made during the month of September. The WV antifreeze blending project provides the Company with a significant increase in antifreeze production capacity.
During early August, the Company experienced an environmental issue related to the processing of raw materials at its Institute, WV facility, which resulted in the Company shutting down production at the facility. The Company is working with regulatory agencies, its landlord and site services provider, and raw materials suppliers to address this issue and currently expects production to resume in late August or early September.
As a result of the above-noted business assessment, and related actions, and the WV facility production shutdown, the Company has updated its guidance for full year 2018:
- Net Revenues for 2018 is expected to be at the low end of the previously provided guidance of $14.0 million and $16.0 million.
- Quarterly adjusted EBITDA is not expected to be positive in the second half of 2018, but is expected to be positive in the first half of 2019.
The Company completed a reverse/forward stock split in July.
GLYECO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
142,933
$
111,302
Cash - restricted
-
6,642
Accounts receivable, net
1,532,603
1,546,367
Prepaid expenses
355,008
360,953
Inventories
547,878
564,133
Total current assets
2,578,422
2,589,397
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,877,605
3,897,950
Other Assets
Deposits
436,800
436,450
Goodwill
3,822,583
3,822,583
Other intangible assets, net
2,021,543
2,266,654
Total other assets
6,280,926
6,525,687
Total assets
$
12,736,953
$
13,013,034
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,835,449
$
2,921,406
Contingent acquisition consideration
1,503,113
1,509,755
Notes payable - current portion
2,057,802
297,534
Capital lease obligations - current portion
452,522
377,220
Total current liabilities
6,848,886
5,105,915
Non-Current Liabilities
Notes payable - non-current portion, net of debt discount
2,898,582
2,953,631
Capital lease obligations - non-current portion
972,573
1,085,985
Total non-current liabilities
3,871,155
4,039,616
Total liabilities
10,720,041
9,145,531
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock; 40,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
-
-
Common stock, 300,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; 1,332,749 and 1,322,304 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
133
132
Additional paid-in capital
46,384,483
45,863,969
Accumulated deficit
(44,367,704
)
(41,996,598
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,016,912
3,867,503
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
12,736,953
$
13,013,034
GLYECO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
Three months ended June
30,
Six months ended June
30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales, net
$
3,467,380
$
2,918,097
$
6,468,390
$
5,208,418
Cost of goods sold
3,072,941
2,441,243
5,522,041
4,591,829
Gross profit
394,439
476,854
946,349
616,589
Operating expenses:
Consulting fees
25,553
165,536
74,144
218,962
Share-based compensation
121,573
94,548
241,461
231,534
Salaries and wages
554,182
363,546
1,216,413
706,601
Legal and professional
211,041
187,740
541,480
348,731
General and administrative
413,398
343,128
895,430
700,341
Total operating expenses
1,325,747
1,154,498
2,968,928
2,206,169
Loss from operations
(931,308
)
(677,644
)
(2,022,579
)
(1,589,580)
Other expenses:
Interest expense
222,226
223,385
331,276
419,603
Total other expense, net
222,226
223,385
331,276
419,603
Loss before provision for income taxes
(1,153,534
)
(901,029
)
(2,353,855
)
(2,009,183)
Provision for income taxes
-
1,197
17,251
1,953
Net loss
$
(1,153,534
)
$
(902,226
)
$
(2,371,106
)
$
(2,011,136)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.87
)
$
(0.88
)
$
(1.79
)
$
(1.97)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
1,332,749
1,031,016
1,328,099
1,020,671
GLYECO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (non-GAAP)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
GAAP net loss
$
(1,153,534
)
$
(902,226
)
Interest expense
222,226
223,385
Income tax expense
-
1,197
Depreciation and amortization
278,633
251,905
Share-based compensation
121,573
94,548
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(531,102
)
$
(331,191
)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
GAAP net loss
$
(2,371,106
)
$
(2,011,136
)
Interest expense
331,276
419,603
Income tax expense
17,251
1,953
Depreciation and amortization
554,911
497,387
Share-based compensation
241,461
231,534
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,226,207
)
$
(860,659
)
Presented above is the non-GAAP financial measure representing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation (which we refer to as "Adjusted EBITDA") and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as supplemental to, and not as an alternative for, net income (loss) and cash flows from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management as an additional measure of our Company's performance for purposes of business decision-making, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, and evaluating potential acquisitions or divestitures. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA help our management identify additional trends in our Company's financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income (loss) and cash flows from operations. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to many of our employees in order to evaluate our Company's performance. Further, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their analysis of our results and helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different effective income tax rates and tax attributes, different capitalized asset values and/or different forms of employee compensation. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, particularly those items that are recurring in nature. In order to compensate for those limitations, management also reviews the specific items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, but included in net income (loss), as well as trends in those items.
SOURCE: GlyEco, Inc.