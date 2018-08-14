Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) announced its net sales and results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net sales decreased $887,000 or 14.4% to $5,277,000 for the second quarter of 2018 from $6,164,000 for the comparable period in 2017. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $(335,000) or $(0.04) per share, compared to $(231,000) or $(0.03) per share for the comparable period in 2017.

The decrease in sales is primarily attributed to a decrease in sales of data products, HFC distribution products and contract manufactured products, offset, in part, by an increase in digital video headend products. Net sales of data products were $1,055,000 and $2,256,000, HFC distribution products were $761,000 and $905,000, contract-manufactured products were $155,000 and $267,000, and digital video headend products were $2,542,000 and $2,059,000, in the second three months of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Net sales decreased $1,497,000, or 12.3%, to $10,640,000 for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, from $12,137,000 for the comparable period in 2017. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $(398,000) or $(0.05) per share, compared to $(487,000) or $(0.06) per share for the comparable period in 2017.

The decrease in sales is primarily attributed to a decrease in sales of data products, analog video headend products, HFC distribution products and digital video headend products. Net sales of data products were $2,454,000 and $3,386,000, analog video headend products were $823,000 and $1,036,000, HFC distribution products were $1,502,000 and $1,707,000, and digital video headend products were $5,085,000 and $5,230,000, in the first six months of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Pallé noted, "Although we are disappointed in the decrease in second quarter revenues, the decrease was not unexpected, given the softer than anticipated bookings experienced during the first quarter. Purchases of certain data products by one of our largest customers was reduced, due in part to slower than expected installation rates of such products by the customer. While we expect order input from that customer to increase during the fourth quarter, as earlier purchases carried in their inventory are deployed, we do not expect sales to that customer to resume at 2017 levels. On the positive side, we are pleased to report that the NeXgen Gateway (NXG) MSO laboratory testing and approval phases are progressing well. The product has been approved for purchase by five service providers, and initial orders, anticipated to ship during 2018, have been received from four of those five. Sales growth of our NXG products is expected to be a key contributor to the overall growth and success of the Company. As previously reported, we remain concerned about third quarter revenues, but anticipate that revenues will return to 2017 levels during the fourth quarter, and that the improvement will continue into 2019."

Blonder TongueLaboratories, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Summary of Operating Results

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 5,277 $ 6,164 $ 10,640 $ 12,137 Gross profit 2,191 2,125 4,414 4,526 (Loss) earnings from operations (217 ) (138 ) (130 ) 28 Net loss $ (335 ) $ (231 ) $ (398 ) $ (487 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,905 8,122 8,560 8,122

Condensed Consolidated Summary Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Current assets $ 8,829 $ 8,950 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,011 3,106 Total assets 14,719 15,174 Current liabilities 3,939 3,939 Long-term liabilities 3,079 3,822 Stockholders' equity 7,701 7,413 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,719 $ 15,174

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.