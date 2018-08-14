Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2019, Raises Outlook

Expects Record Second Quarter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) (the "Company"), a producer of high quality textile goods for leading global brands, today reported results for its fiscal first quarter 2019 ended June 30, 2018, and forecast record second quarter revenue results.

Fiscal First Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights:

Reported revenue of $18.4 million in the fiscal first quarter 2019;

Announced expectations of a record $32 million in revenue for the fiscal second quarter, supported by strong shipments in early Q2;

Generated gross profit of 25.4%, increased from 22.7% in the first quarter of the prior year, resulting from increased production efficiency;

Generated GAAP operating loss of $525,000, primarily the result of $3.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards granted at the time of the Company's IPO, compared with operating income of $3.4 million in the prior year first quarter;

Reported net loss of approximately $885,000, or $0.08 per share and reported adjusted net income of $2.7 million, or $0.25 per share, after excluding non-cash stock-based compensation and income tax expense;

Reported adjusted EBITDA1 of $3.0 million, after add back of non-cash stock based compensation expense of $3.2 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million including add back of $0.1 million of non-cash stock based compensation in the prior year first quarter, and

Increased the fiscal 2019 revenue outlook to a range of $80 million to $82 million, representing organic growth of 15.4% to 18.3% year-over-year.

Outlook

Jerash raised its revenue forecast to a range of $80 million to $82 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 ("fiscal 2019"), representing expected organic growth of 15.4% to 18.3% year-over-year. To date, Jerash has confirmed customer orders in excess of $68 million for fiscal 2019, representing more than 83% of the full year revenue target pre-booked.

Additionally, Jerash expects record revenue in the second fiscal quarter of $32 million, in line with the Company's revised full-year sales outlook. At July 31, ,2018, Jerash had shipped substantial second quarter orders, including deferred orders from the fiscal first quarter.

Jerash expects gross profit of approximately 27% for the remainder of the year, continuing the progress made in the last fiscal quarter.

Management Commentary

Choi Lin Hung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are off to a strong start in Fiscal 2019, with $18.4 million in revenue in the first quarter, significantly improved gross margin and adjusted net income1 of $0.25 per share which includes the impact of certain first-quarter shipments that were deferred to second quarter due to timing of the Ramadan holiday in 2018 and customer receiving schedules."

"We are forecasting a record $32 million in second fiscal quarter sales, with a substantial portion already shipped in the first month of the quarter. This now represents the expectation of a first half revenue in excess of $50 million in sales for Jerash, another revenue record."

"We are also increasing our full year revenue outlook to a range of $80 million to $82 million based on our record first half forecast and now have more than $68 million in confirmed customer orders year-to-date. Perhaps most exciting, this outlook indicates an improved first half and significant growth in the second half of the year compared with fiscal 2018. We anticipate diminished seasonality, with approximately 62% of our revenue in the first half of fiscal 2019, compared with more than 70% of revenue in the first half of fiscal 2018, as we continue to diversify and grow our business."

"We remain focused on creating shareholder value through the four pillars of our strategy: continued organic growth through additional business with existing and new global customers, further improvements to production efficiency, expansion of our internal capacity and the opportunistic acquisition of complementary facilities and other garment manufacturers. "

"Finally, our internal expansion efforts are progressing well for both the addition of 500,000 pieces in new annual capacity, expected to come online early in 2019, as well as building out our higher margin multi-color screen printing workshop, expected to be ready for orders in approximately three months. We are also evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities and look forward to moving on the right transactions after identifying synergistic opportunities."

Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

Jerash reported revenue of $18.4 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2018, a 14% decrease from $21.4 million in the prior year first quarter. Revenue reflected delay of shipments due to the post Ramadan holidays which delayed shipments in the last two weeks of the first quarter this year but had a lesser effect in the prior year quarter. As supported by the level of finished goods inventory, the Company anticipates a record second quarter in excess of $32 million in revenue and has already shipped a substantial amount of these goods in the first month of the second quarter.

Operating expenses were $5.2 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019, compared with $1.4 million in the prior year first quarter. Operating expenses included $3.2 million in non-cash, one-time stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted at the time of the Company's May 2018 initial public offering. Excluding stock-based compensation, operating expenses were $2.0 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2019, compared with $1.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in ongoing operating expenses reflects increased headcount to support revenue growth and public company operating costs. We expect operating expenses to stabilize from this point forward.

Jerash reported adjusted EBITDA1 of $3.0 million, after add back of non-cash stock based compensation expense of $3.2 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million, including add back of $0.1 million of non-cash stock based compensation in the prior year first quarter.

GAAP net loss was $885,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with net income of $3.4 million in the prior year first quarter. The variance was primarily due to timing of revenue between the first and second quarter, and the increase in non-cash stock-based expenses and income tax expense in fiscal 2019. On a pro forma basis excluding stock-based compensation and tax expense, Jerash reported adjusted net income1 of $2.7 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with $3.5 million, or $0.38 per share in the prior year first fiscal quarter. Diluted shares outstanding were 10.8 million in the current quarter, and 9.3 million in the prior year first quarter. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables accompanying this release.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash at June 30, 2018 was $16.6 million, compared with $12.2 million at March 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, inventory was $20.0 million.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2018 results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties in the United States can access the call by dialing 877-407-8133; interested parties outside the United States can access the call by dialing +1-201-689-8040. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time. A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 21, by calling 877-481-4010 from the United States or +1-919-882-2331 from outside the United States and entering conference ID number 36507.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are made up of three factory units and two warehouses and currently employ approximately 2,900 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release contains disclosure regarding adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share, which are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information that may help investors to analyze our net income without regard to the effects of income tax expense and one-time non-cash stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not uniformly applied by issuers. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The comparable GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in Appendix A to this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "outlook", "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 12,929,375 $ 8,597,830 Accounts receivable 13,240,000 5,247,090 Accounts receivable - related party - 50,027 Inventories 20,007,447 20,293,392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,148,119 1,533,868 Advance to suppliers 2,968,753 1,128,079 Total Current Assets 50,293,694 36,850,286 Restricted cash 3,672,891 3,598,280 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,983,853 2,819,715 Total Assets $ 56,950,438 $ 43,268,281 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ 7,059,533 $ 980,195 Accounts payable 1,134,393 4,776,812 Accrued expenses 1,234,796 1,175,427 Income tax payable 175,000 112,000 Other payables 747,011 878,987 Total Current Liabilities 10,350,733 7,923,421 Income tax payable - non current 1,591,000 1,288,000 Total Liabilities 11,941,733 9,211,421 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 11,325,000 shares and 9,895,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. 11,325 9,895 Additional paid-in capital 14,568,859 2,742,158 Statutory reserve 71,699 71,699 Retained earnings 30,062,765 30,948,006 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,692 ) (24,502 ) Total Shareholder's Equity 44,698,956 33,747,256 Noncontrolling interest 309,749 309,604 Total Equity 45,008,705 34,056,860 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 56,950,438 $ 43,268,281



JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Revenue, net $ 18,363,085 $ 21,350,158 Cost of goods sold 13,703,294 16,497,614 Gross Profit 4,659,791 4,852,544 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,184,620 1,417,556 (including stock based compensation of $3,205,980 and $116,578 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively) Total Operating Expenses 5,184,620 1,417,556 (Loss) Income from Operations (524,829 ) 3,434,988 Other Income (Expense): Other income (expense), net 5,580 (6,316 ) Total other income(expense), net 5,580 (6,316 ) Net (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (519,249 ) 3,428,672 Income tax expense (366,000 ) - Net (Loss) Income (885,249 ) 3,428,672 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 2,818 Net (loss) income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ (885,241 ) $ 3,431,490 Net (Loss) Income $ (885,249 ) $ 3,428,672 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 8,963 (22,316 ) Total Comprehensive (Loss) Income (876,286 ) 3,406,356 Comprehensive (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (145 ) 3,087 Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ (876,431 ) $ 3,409,443 (Loss) Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.37 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.37 Weighted Average Number of Shares: Basic 10,822,143 9,315,467 Diluted 10,822,143 9,315,467



JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (885,249 ) $ 3,428,672 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 319,310 287,784 Stock-based compensation expense 3,205,980 116,578 Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable (7,986,340 ) (15,282,375 ) Accounts receivable - related party 50,026 1,677,582 Inventories 295,875 3,566,791 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,141 (88,249 ) Advance to suppliers (1,839,199 ) - Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (3,642,986 ) 2,017,779 Accrued expenses (428,783 ) 51,737 Other payables 355,199 (21,397 ) Income tax payable 366,000 - Net cash used in operating activities (10,112,026 ) (4,245,098 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (481,807 ) (184,898 ) Other receivable - related party - 336,746 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (481,807 ) 151,848 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term loan 6,075,835 - Due from shareholders - 692,500 Change in restricted cash (72,788 ) - Net proceeds from issuance of Common stock 8,930,300 1,211,707 Warrants issued to the underwriter 30 Net cash provided by financing activities 14,933,377 1,904,207 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (7,999 ) (6,203 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 4,331,545 (2,195,246 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 8,597,830 3,654,373 CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 12,929,375 $ 1,459,127 Non-cash financing activities Warrants issued to underwriters in connection with the IPO in fiscal 2019 and the private placement in fiscal 2018 $ 160,732 $ 107,900 Prepaid stock issuance cost netted with proceeds from the IPO in fiscal 2019 and the private placement in fiscal 2018 $ 308,179 $ 239,105



APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS - UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ (885 ) $ 3,429 Income taxes 366 -- Interest expense 43 -- Depreciation and amortization 319 288 Stock-based compensation expense 3,206 117 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,049 $ 3,834 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.41 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic and Diluted 10,822 9,315



JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS - UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ (885 ) $ 3,429 Stock-based compensation expense 3,206 117 Income taxes 366 -- Adjusted Net Income $ 2,687 $ 3,546 Adjusted Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.38 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic and Diluted 10,822 9,315



JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC QUARTERLY HISTORICAL INFORMATION FY 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD $ in 000s 6/30/2018A 9/30/2018P 12/31/2018P 3/31/2019P Revenue $ 18,363 $ - $ - $ - $ 18,363 Cost of revenue 13,703 - - - 13,703 Gross profit 4,660 - - - 4,660 25.4 % 25.4 % Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,185 - - - 5,185 Total operating expenses 5,185 - - - 5,185 Profit (loss) from operations (525 ) - - - (525 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense) net 6 - - - 6 Total other income (expense), net 6 - - - 6 Net income (loss) before taxes (519 ) - - - (519 ) Income tax (expense) (366 ) - - - 125 Net income (loss) $ (885 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (394 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ (885 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (885 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (885 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (885 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - - - - - Foreign currentcy translation gain (loss) 9 - - - 9 Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) (876 ) - - - (876 ) Comprehensive (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.s Common Shareholders $ (876 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (876 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Basic Shares Outstanding 10,822 - - - - Diluted Shares Outstanding 10,822 - - - - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (885 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (525 ) Add back stock based compensation 3,206 - - - 3,206 Add back income taxes 366 366 Adj. Net Income $ 2,687 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,687 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (885 ) $ (885 ) Add back income taxes 366 366 Add back interest expense 43 43 Add back depreciation and amortization 319 319 Add back stock based compensation 3,206 3,206 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,049 - - - $ 3,049 Adjusted EBITDA Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.28



FY 2018 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD $ in 000s 6/30/2017A 9/30/2017A 12/31/2017A 3/31/2018A Revenue $ 21,350 $ 27,549 $ 11,544 $ 8,853 $ 69,296 Cost of revenue 16,498 20,334 7,791 6,719 51,342 Gross profit 4,852 7,215 3,753 2,134 17,954 22.7 % 26.2 % 32.5 % 24.1 % 25.9 % Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,417 1,458 1,558 1,686 6,119 Total operating expenses 1,417 1,458 1,558 1,686 6,119 Profit (loss) from operations 3,435 5,757 2,195 448 11,835 Other income (expense) Other income (expense) net (6 ) (5 ) 12 (33 ) (32 ) Total other income (expense), net (6 ) (5 ) 12 (33 ) (32 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 3,429 5,752 2,207 415 11,803 Income tax (expense) - - - (1,400 ) (1,400 ) Net income $ 3,429 $ 5,752 $ 2,207 $ (985 ) $ 10,403 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 - - 4 7 Net income (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc's Common Shareholders $ 3,432 $ 5,752 $ 2,207 $ (981 ) $ 10,410 Net Income (Loss) $ 3,429 $ 5,752 $ 2,207 $ (985 ) $ 10,403 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - - - - - Foreign currentcy translation gain (loss) (22 ) 46 (54 ) 14 (16 ) Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) 3,407 5,798 2,153 (971 ) 10,387 Comprehensive (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 0 1 3 7 Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ 3,410 $ 5,798 $ 2,154 $ (968 ) $ 10,394 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.61 $ 0.22 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.61 $ 0.22 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.07 Basic Shares Outstanding 9,315 9,577 9,684 9,736 9,736 Diluted Shares Outstanding 9,315 9,577 9,684 9,736 9,736 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 3,429 $ 5,757 $ 2,195 $ 448 $ 11,835 Add back stock based compensation 117 - - - 117 Add back income taxes - - Adj. Net Income $ 3,546 $ 5,757 $ 2,195 $ 448 $ 11,946 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.60 $ 0.23 $ 0.05 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.60 $ 0.23 $ 0.05 $ 1.23 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 3,429 $ 5,757 $ 2,195 $ 448 $ 11,829 Add back income taxes - - - 1,400 1,400 Add back interest expense - 4 23 27 Add back depreciation and amortization 288 300 311 318 1,217 Add back stock based compensation 117 117 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,834 6,057 2,510 2,189 $ 14,590 Adjusted EBITDA Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.63 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.63 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 1.50









