Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|0
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|200
|143.9071
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|200
|143.9700
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|200
|143.9571
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|1,400
|144.1172
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|1,122
|143.6822
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|184
|143.4111
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|163
|143.5000
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|179
|143.4000
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|1,016
|143.3767
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|200
|143.7667
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|200
|143.6667
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|200
|143.6889
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/08/2018
|FR0010259150
|1,400
|143.9034
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
IPSEN
Eugenia Litz, Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
Vice-President Investor Relations
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau, Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com