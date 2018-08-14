Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/08/2018 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2018 FR0010259150 200 143.9071 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2018 FR0010259150 200 143.9700 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2018 FR0010259150 200 143.9571 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2018 FR0010259150 1,400 144.1172 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/08/2018 FR0010259150 1,122 143.6822 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/08/2018 FR0010259150 184 143.4111 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/08/2018 FR0010259150 163 143.5000 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/08/2018 FR0010259150 179 143.4000 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/08/2018 FR0010259150 1,016 143.3767 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/08/2018 FR0010259150 200 143.7667 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/08/2018 FR0010259150 200 143.6667 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/08/2018 FR0010259150 200 143.6889 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/08/2018 FR0010259150 1,400 143.9034 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

