One of the largest cryptocurrency exchange is launching an educational initiative to provide free resources for the next generation of blockchain enthusiasts

Binance has announced the launch of an eponymous educational initiative with the aim of fostering a wider understanding of blockchain. The popular cryptocurrency exchange has created the open-access platform, known as Binance Academy, to democratize education about blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

The initiative will tackle the challenge of the currently fragmented blockchain and crypto knowledge base available on the Internet by providing a one-stop-shop for relevant educational articles and videos. Binance Academy is the latest pillar in its ecosystem from the bellwether exchange, as it seeks to transform itself into a global hub for all things crypto.

"Binance Academy's mission is to proliferate knowledge about the power of blockchain and cryptocurrencies," said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). "by offering comprehensive and easily accessible educational content to onboard the world, one video view and one article read at a time."

Binance Academy, operating from the domain www.binance.vision, will be universally accessible and will cover a vast range of fundamental and advanced topics comprising everything from blockchain and its applications to cryptocurrencies and security best practices.

"We have taken great care in adopting a platform that is open for both consumers and producers of contents. Users are free to suggest new topics they would like to learn about and also submit their work for review and sharing alongside Binance produced contents on Academy," further added CZ.

"The most elementary building block of revolution, after all, is knowledge. Given global reach and inherent advanced nature of users we have attained through the Binance ecosystem, we have the responsibility of propagating blockchain and crypto knowledge to the rest of the world. We aim to provide universal accessibility, comprehensiveness, and easy to use online learning experience with Binance Academy."

Given the fast-moving nature of the industry, the curriculum at Binance Academy will be continuously adapted and expanded to reflect real-world scenarios and strategies. Users can also bookmark the Glossary as a companion to navigate through the jargons of the fast emerging blockchain economy.

The burgeoning initiative has been released to the public in its early stages with the direct aim of fostering community participation from the very beginning: besides Academy's in-house content, submissions of community content are warmly welcomed and Binance aspires to actively encourage feedback from readers around the world.

For more details, begin your educational journey at www.binance.vision.

About Binance

Binance is a blockchain ecosystem comprised of Exchange, Labs, Launchpad, Info, Academy, and Charity Foundation. Founded by a team of fintech and crypto experts, it is capable of processing more than 1.4 million orders per second, making it one of the fastest exchanges in the world. The platform focuses on security, speed and community attracting enthusiasts and professional traders alike.

