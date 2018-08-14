Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest real world evidence analytics engagement on the surgical instruments market. A surgical instruments manufacturer wanted to identify the areas of improvement for their surgical instruments based on real-time feedback from patients and maintain brand integrity in the medical devices industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005547/en/

Real world evidence analytics engagement for a surgical instruments manufacturer helped develop an informed clinical practice.(Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the real world evidence experts at Quantzig,"Real world evidence engagement offers valuable insights into the consumer's expectations and competitive scenario."

Surgical instruments are an integral element of the medical devices industry. They are extensively used while treating diverse ailments such as thoracic, orthopedic, ENT, and several other chronic diseases. The number of surgeries undertaken has skyrocketed due to factors such as the rapid outbreak of chronic diseases, medical innovation, increasing older population, bolstered healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for plastic and reconstructive surgery. These factors have been contributing to the growth of the surgical instruments market.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The real world evidence analytics solution helped the surgical instruments manufacturer to optimize their clinical trials, reduce downtime, and ensure maximum efficacy of the products. Furthermore, the client gathered information on other surgical instruments in the market which assisted them in identifying and incorporating improvements in their products.

This real world evidence analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gather feedback on the functionality of other surgical instruments

Offer valuable insights into the consumer's expectations and competitive scenario

To know more about the benefits of real world evidence analytics, speak to an expert

This real world evidence analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Providing significant insights into the performance and efficacy of clinical products in a real-world setting

Developing a constructive marketing strategy for the clinical innovators and targeting specific consumers

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete real world evidence analytics engagement summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/surgical-instruments-real-world-evidence-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005547/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us