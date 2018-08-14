OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF MYZIANE MAOLIDA TO OGC NICE

Lyon, 14 August 2018

Olympique Lyonnais confirms the transfer of its young striker Myziane Maolida to OGC Nice for €10 million, plus a significant earn-out of 30% of the capital gain on any future transfer of the player by OGC NICE.

The U19 French international had expressed his desire to play more regularly on several occasions. All competitions combined, he played in 22 matches, including 5 starts, during his first season with OL's professional squad.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Myziane Maolida for his time at OL, beginning with his arrival at the OL Academy in 2014 and wishes him all the best for the continuation of his career at OGC Nice.



