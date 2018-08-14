

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Tuesday, but pared their gains in the afternoon. The markets ended with mixed results after a recovery in late trade was fueled by an uptick in the U.S. markets.



The positive early gains were fueled by the latest batch of European economic data and an easing of concerns over the currency crisis in Turkey.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.01 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.16 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.00 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.17 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.40 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.05 percent.



In Frankfurt, utility RWE rallied 3.64 percent after its first-half core profit came in line with expectations.



Engineering services giant Bilfinger rose 0.24 percent despite the firm reporting a rise in Q2 net profit and reaffirming its outlook for 2018.



In London, miner Antofagasta tumbled 6.44 percent after its first-half earnings fell 16 percent from last year.



Banking giant Credit Suisse Group finished lower by 0.56 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is breaking up its international wealth-management unit into seven regions from four.



Dental implant maker Straumann jumped 4.52 percent after the company raised its full-year revenue target.



China's industrial production and retail sales grew weaker-than-expected in July amid subdued expansion in fixed asset investment, highlighting difficulties in the domestic economy that are over and above the external uncertainties.



Industrial production growth held steady at 6 percent annually in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Economists had forecast a faster growth of 6.3 percent.



Retail sales grew at a slower pace of 8.8 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 9 percent increase in June. Sales were forecast to climb 9.1 percent in July.



The euro area economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter, flash estimate published by Eurostat showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of increase as seen in the first quarter, but revised up from the initial estimate of 0.3 percent.



Germany's economic confidence improved more than expected in August, survey data from the Centre for European Economic Research showed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed notably to -13.7 in August from -24.7 in July, the Mannheim-based think tank said.



The expected score was -21.3. Nonetheless, the indicator remained significantly below its long-term average of +23.0.



Germany's economic growth exceeded expectations in the second quarter on domestic demand and optimism among financial market experts strengthened notably despite escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



The largest euro area economy grew 0.5 percent sequentially, following the 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter, Destatis reported Tuesday. The growth rate was expected to remain unchanged at 0.4 percent.



Germany's consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in July, latest figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. Inflation moderated to a 3-month low of 2.0 percent in July from 2.1 percent in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 30.



France's consumer price inflation accelerated in July as expected initially, latest data from INSEE showed Tuesday. Consumer prices rose 2.3 percent year-on-year after a 2 percent increase in June. Higher energy prices led the acceleration.



France's unemployment rate dropped marginally in the second quarter, data published by the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. The unemployment rate in metropolitan France dropped to 8.7 percent from 8.9 percent in the first quarter.



The UK unemployment rate dropped to a new low in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.



The ILO jobless rate came in at 4 percent in the second quarter, the lowest since February 1975. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 4.2 percent.



With a jump in prices for fuel imports offset by a drop in prices for non-fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing import prices in the U.S. came in unchanged in the month of July.



The Labor Department said import prices were unchanged in July after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in June.



Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices fell by 0.5 percent in July after rising by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in June.



Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



