UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 14
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8569
|GG00BXDZMK63
|30th June 2018
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited June 2018 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for June 2018 month end at 85.69 pence per share.
The 0.18 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the income derived from the accrued income from the fund's underlying investments, plus the ongoing pull to par from Oat Hill No.1, enhanced by the recent acquisition of the portfolio originated by Coventry Building Society and subsequently securitised into Malt Hill No. 2. This is partially offset by the upfront costs associated with the acquisition of the new Coventry portfolio and additional capital raising.
The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations, as mentioned in the most recent factsheet published earlier in the week.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:14 August 2018