UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8569 GG00BXDZMK63 30th June 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited June 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for June 2018 month end at 85.69 pence per share.

The 0.18 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the income derived from the accrued income from the fund's underlying investments, plus the ongoing pull to par from Oat Hill No.1, enhanced by the recent acquisition of the portfolio originated by Coventry Building Society and subsequently securitised into Malt Hill No. 2. This is partially offset by the upfront costs associated with the acquisition of the new Coventry portfolio and additional capital raising.

The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations, as mentioned in the most recent factsheet published earlier in the week.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:14 August 2018