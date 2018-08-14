

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Tuesday, but pared its early gains over the course of the session. The market managed to hold onto a very small increase at the end of the day.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.05 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,010.19. The Swiss Leader Index declined 0.03 percent and the Swiss Performance Index gained 0.07 percent.



Geberit dropped 1.6 percent following its second quarter earnings report.



Swiss Life slid 0.2 percent. The company reported results for the first half of the year and appointed a new CFO.



Banking giant Credit Suisse Group finished lower by 0.6 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is breaking up its international wealth-management unit into seven regions from four.



Dental implant maker Straumann jumped 4.5 percent after the company raised its full-year revenue target.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche climbed 0.6 percent and Nestle added 0.4 percent. Novartis fell 0.2 percent.



Givaudan climbed 1 percent and Lafargeholcim gained 0.6 percent.



