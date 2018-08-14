Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Increase of Loan Facility 14-Aug-2018 / 17:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 August 2018 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Increase of Loan Facility Further to the announcement dated 31 July 2018 detailing the TAS Loan Agreement with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Livoberezhzhiainvest PJSC ("LBI"), Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that the amount available to LBI for drawdown under the TAS Loan Agreement has increased by USD0.8 million to USD16 million. All other terms of the TAS Loan Agreement, as detailed in that announcement, remain the same. This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. For further information, please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +380 44 569 6708 Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7131 4000 Smith & Williamson Corporate Finance Limited Azhic Basirov Financial PR Tel: +44(0)20 3151 7008 Novella Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 5873 EQS News ID: 714307 End of Announcement EQS News Service

